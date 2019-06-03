× Victim Identified in Fatal Friday Crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An 82-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday in northeast Polk County that injured three others

It happened around 8:00 pm on Friday evening at the intersection of NE 88th Street and NE Hubbell Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old

Ivan Huerta was northbound on Hubbell when 82-year-old Gerald Wilson attempted to cross on NE 88th Street. The two collided in the intersection.

Wilson was taken from the scene by ambulance but died from his injuries at a Des Moines hospital. Huerta and two passengers in Wilson’s car, 81-year-old Carol Wilson and 93-year-old Gean Priagel, were also injured. There is no update on their conditions.