Bullies, Haters and Trolls Beware: Student ‘Joyologists’ Get Noticed

Carlisle, Iowa -- What started as a group of girls determined to spread happiness at their school has now drawn praise from The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which recognizes contributions Iowans have made to civility.

Channel 13 profiled the girls' efforts in 2016.

In 2016, Addeline Morlan gathered friends in fifth grade and decided to find a way to make life better for their classmates in Carlisle. They knew that bullies and pessimists can make it difficult for students at a time when they are already dealing with the emotional, hormonal and developmental changes that elementary and middle school bring. The classmates formed the Joyologists, which is the name they gave their group that would focus on sharing positive thoughts and actions and make students feel more included in their daily lives.

Addeline's mother, Kerry, shared the news on Facebook that the girls' efforts will get recognized at an awards dinner July 26, 2019.