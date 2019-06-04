Corteva Agriscience Added to New York Stock Exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Corteva Agriscience officially rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The timing of Corteva is on track with estimates, when the name of the spin-off company was announced by DowDuPont in February of 2018.

Corteva brought together DuPont Crop Protection, DuPont Pioneer, and Dow AgroSciences to create a standalone agriculture company.

DowDuPont agreed to split off into three separate companies when Dow and DuPont announced they would merge in 2015.

Corteva says it will keep investing in its premium brands like Pioneer. Adding it will also invest in crop protection products.