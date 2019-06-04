× Des Moines City Council Votes to Help with Blank Park Zoo Water Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines city council is giving the Blank Park Zoo some help with a hefty water bill.

As part of the measure approved Monday night, the zoo will begin paying for five-percent of the water it uses beginning on July 1st. That will increase to 20-percent by 2022 and that’s where it will be capped.

The city will pay the remainder unless a deal can be worked out with Des Moines Water Works.

The zoo is owned by the city but has been operated by a non-profit foundation since 2003.

Des Moines Water Works says the zoo should have started paying for water service when the foundation took over.

However, Water Works only requested $74,000 for water used last year and for the zoo to begin paying for the water it uses, going forward.