Des Moines City Council Votes to Help with Blank Park Zoo Water Bill

Posted 8:47 am, June 4, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines city council is giving the Blank Park Zoo some help with a hefty water bill.

As part of the measure approved Monday night, the zoo will begin paying for five-percent of the water it uses beginning on July 1st. That will increase to 20-percent by 2022 and that’s where it will be capped.

The city will pay the remainder unless a deal can be worked out with Des Moines Water Works.

The zoo is owned by the city but has been operated by a non-profit foundation since 2003.

Des Moines Water Works says the zoo should have started paying for water service when the foundation took over.

However, Water Works only requested $74,000 for water used last year and for the zoo to begin paying for the water it uses, going forward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.