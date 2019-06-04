× Final Suspect in January Des Moines Kidnapping Arrested

ALTOONA, Iowa – A Des Moines kidnapping suspect on the run for six months was arrested Monday night in Altoona.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Carder-Kopaska was the final suspect in a Des Moines kidnapping case that happened back in January. He was taken into custody following an incident at the Super 8 hotel on Adventureland Drive.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Police Department says law enforcement was called to the hotel on a disturbance. When they tried to speak with Carder-Kopaska because he fit the description of someone involved in the disturbance he refused and ran from officers. Carder-Kopaska tried to get in a vehicle with others and leave but then took off on foot again. A Taser had to be used to help bring him into custody.

When Carder-Kopaska was booked into the Polk County Jail he tried to pass himself off as his brother, but officials were able to determine his true identity.

Carder-Kopaska was wanted on a charge of first-degree kidnapping in connection with a January 2nd incident where he and three others are accused of luring a 21-year-old victim to a Des Moines home. The victim was restrained in a garage and assaulted during the incident.

Also charged in the case are Jacob Carder-Kopaska, Heaven Mott, and Tylor Sharp.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim had been in contact with Jacob Carder-Kopaska’s wife in person and over social media, and during the beating the suspects questioned him about their relationship.