Gov. Reynolds Tours Continued Western Iowa Flooding

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds was back in western Iowa Monday, touring flood damage for the second time this spring.

The governor toured Pacific Junction and Hamburg, two of the towns inundated by the Missouri River. The levees were already compromised due to flooding back in March before recent heavy rains pushed the river back into those towns.

The governor says despite another setback, she’s noted that people aren’t giving up.

“These are the most resilient individuals I’ve seen and just the tenacity and the determination. But they’re tired…you know they’re just tired, but they’re still fighting the fight and they’re telling us what they need. They’re looking for ways that they can protect what they have left so you know they are not packing up their bags and leaving, they are here for the long haul,” says Reynolds.

Farmers in the town of Hamburg did manage to patch one breach temporarily last week. That patch continues to hold.