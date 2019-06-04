× Iowa Man Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison for Raping Young Girl for Years

IOWA — A Bloomfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Steven Crook Jr. was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison Tuesday. Evidence shows Crook abused a young girl for years, starting when she was an infant, and often live streamed the rapes on the internet.

The judge described the crimes as horrific, calling Crook “very dangerous” to children in the community. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Crook belongs in federal prison and “we want to make sure that other defendants like him, who are a threat to our children, face the stiffest penalties federal law allows.”