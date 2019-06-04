× More Polk County Jail Staff Approved by County Supervisors

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday morning to hire 15 new staff members for the Polk County Jail.

The new hires will oversee a new 32-bed unit for inmates who can’t be in the general population.

On average, the Polk County Jail houses more than 1,100 inmates each day.

The additional staff will cost the county $1.1 million, but the sheriff says it’s necessary to ensure the safety of inmates and staff as well as address crime in the community.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s a lot of money, it’s a big investment, but we have an obligation to the citizens of Polk County, the employees, and the inmates to try and run a safe facility. And without having those extra 15 positions it makes it a lot more difficult to do that,” says Sheriff Kevin Schneider.

Schneider went on to add he was very pleased the board understood the necessity of additional staff.