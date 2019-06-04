‘Public Safety Task Force’ Under Consideration by Iowa’s Governor to Address Gun Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Following the country's latest gun-related massacre last Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she will talk to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens about forming a public safety task force to study gun laws.

"I want to start to look for opportunities where we can have some kind of public safety task force in place," Reynolds said.

She didn't offer more specifics about her intent or pledge changes to the state's gun laws.

Last Friday, a former employee killed 12 people inside and outside a city building in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Tuesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that he wants lawmakers to come back for a special session to pass a series of gun restrictions.

Reynolds said, "There’s just evil out there and then there’s also a lot mental health issues," she said of those involved in violence.

She also spoke of the need of "upholding the laws on the books."