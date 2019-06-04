Train Hits Semi Trailer Near Menlo Ethanol Plant

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – No one was injured when a train struck a semi-trailer on the edge of Menlo Tuesday morning.

Stuart Police were called to Talon Avenue north of White Pole Road around 11:35 a.m. about the accident.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa Patrol said a semi was leaving the nearby ethanol plant when it crossed the railroad tracks intersecting Talon Avenue and the back of the trailer was hit by a train. The rear end of the trailer was torn off and ended up in a nearby field.

The railroad intersection does not have any lights or crossing arms, but there is a yield sign.