DES MOINES -- Twenty-one-year-old Antonio Mireles is the first national boxing champ from the state of Iowa in over 10 years. Mireles won the National Golden Gloves championship in early May. He's the first Super Heavyweight from Iowa to ever win.

Mireles grew up in Des Moines and went to Lincoln. He hopes to someday fight for Team USA in the Olympics.

