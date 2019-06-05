Mental Heath Specialist Says Signs Of Hoarding Aren’t Always Apparent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa--A mental health specialist Sheila Aukes says there are signs of hoarding, but they aren't always clear.

Although, Aukes hasn't evaluated Dennis Carlson she says he could be suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer's.

Carlson is a Polk County man who is facing several charges related to hundreds of cats, living and dead, found in “deplorable conditions”.

Aukes says that Carlson doesn't want to corporate indicates a mental health disorder.

“A rational person would realize I am in over my head a person who is hoarding thinks they can handle it and just shoves the problem aside the way he did with the carcass not thinking this is not a good thing,” Aukes said.

A judge says Carlson lacks the mental ability to consent to medical treatment, he is scheduled to be back in court on July 18th.