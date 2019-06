DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is now caring for 93 cats found living in in horrendous conditions on Tuesday in Madrid.

More than 100 dead cats were found in and around the home, and cat feces covered every surface of the home with some piles a foot deep.

The ARL released dozens of photos of the rescue and the care the cats are already receiving.

*****WARNING: SOME OF THESE PHOTOS ARE GRAPHIC IN NATURE *****