× Webster City Man Wanted on Attempted Murder and Kidnapping Warrants

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Authorities in Hamilton County are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Jeffrey Scott Johnson is wanted on warrants for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping and Felony Domestic Abuse.

A $500 reward is being offered by Hamilton County Crimestoppers for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.

Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (515) 832-8437 or online at http://www.P3TIPS.com.