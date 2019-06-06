× 2019 Blood Donor Day-June 20

LifeServe Blood Center and UnityPoint Health are excited to partner together to continue saving local lives with the biggest blood drive of the year: Blood Donor Day. This 36 year tradition in the Des Moines metro annually saves more than 1,500 local lives.

Blood Donor Day 2019 will take place Thursday, June 20 in two locations:

Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds from 6 AM to 2 PM

at the from Valley West Mall, 1551 Valley West Drive in West Des Moines from 11 AM to 7 PM

No appointment necessary. Donors who give blood at either location will receive:

a free t-shirt

United Fleet oil change voucher

Twisted Vine buy one get one coupon

yummy fair food and pizza

be entered into win a variety of prize packages!

LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, including UnityPoint Health’s four hospitals and Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the SOLE provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.