Board of Regents Approves Tuition Increase for University of Iowa and Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Students will be greeted in the fall semester in Ames and Iowa City by an increase in fees and tuition.

On Thursday morning the Iowa Board of Regents gave final approval to tuition increases beginning with the 2019-2020 school year in the fall. Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are increasing tuition by 3.9% for Iowa residents. That’s a $300 increase in tuition over the previous year.

The University of Iowa is raising nonresident tuition by 1%, while Iowa State University will increase nonresident tuition by 4.9%. For nonresidents attending school in Ames that is an increase of $1,086 over last year.

Both schools are also increasing certain mandatory fees as well.

The University of Northern Iowa is freezing its tuition rates and fees for the 2019-2020 school year.