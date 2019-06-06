× Des Moines Police and FBI Execute Multiple Warrants Thursday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man says his normally quiet street was suddenly filled with police officers in body armor Thursday morning.

It happened in the 400 Block of E. Pleasant View Drive. A neighbor says more than a half-dozen police vehicles arrived suddenly at 6:15 a.m. Officers in full ballistic gear then poured out of cars and vans and swarmed a nearby home.

The Des Moines Police Department says it was part of an ongoing investigation with the FBI. Police won’t say what that investigation entails, however they expect the United States Attorney’s Office to release more details later Thursday.

Police say multiple warrants were executed at locations in Des Moines at 6:00 a.m. but didn’t identify the locations. The Metro STAR unit along with other local tactical units joined FBI agents in the raids.