× Governor Reynolds Back at Work After Being Examined for Chest Pains

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Governor’s Office says Governor Kim Reynolds was examined today after feeling chest pains but is already working at the Capitol again.

A news release from her office says the Governor felt chest pain earlier today and went to the emergency room. She underwent blood tests, chest x-rays and an EKG and all tests came back normal.

She was released from the hospital and is back at the Capitol.