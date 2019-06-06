× Iowa Board of Regents to Discuss Tuition Increases

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Board of Regents is meeting Thursday to discuss approving a tuition increase and mandatory fees for the upcoming school year.

If approved, this would be the first, of a five-year model plan called “Guardrails Tuition Model.”

Undergraduate students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University would see a three percent, or a little more than $300 increase to their tuition and mandatory fees over the next five years. The University of Northern Iowa would not see an increase.

In 2017, the Board of Regents created a “Tuition Task Force” to have public conversations about tuition increases across the public universities. The schools were asked to come up with a five-year plan for how it would be done.

With the Guardrails Tuition Model, the Iowa General Assembly and Governor Kim Reynolds approved setting aside a $12 million increase to be used for undergraduate financial aid for the fiscal year of 2020.

The board is looking to accomplish three goals with the increase in tuition, which include: making college more affordable, providing predictability for students and families, and making tuition across its three public universities competitive.

If approved, all students at Iowa State and Iowa will see a tuition increase.

The Board of Regents meets Thursday at Iowa State University a little after 9:00 a.m.