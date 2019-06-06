× Plea Hearing for Vernon Huser, Man Twice Convicted and Twice Freed in 2004 Murder

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Ankeny man twice convicted of murder, then later freed, has reached an agreement with prosecutors.

Vernon Huser is scheduled to enter a plea agreement at the Polk County courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Huser was convicted of murder in 2010 for hiring a man to kill Lance Morningstar in 2004. The verdict was thrown out in 2011 and he was awarded a new trial. His second conviction following a 2013 trial was thrown out in May of 2017 after the Iowa Supreme Court ruled evidence was unfairly withheld from trial.

He’s been free on a $150,000 cash bond ever since.

He was originally scheduled to stand trial again last February, but it was delayed a number of times.

No details about the plea deal were immediately available