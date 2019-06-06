Vernon Huser Admits to Hiring Hitman to Kill Lance Morningstar, Sentenced to Time Served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Vernon Huser has been convicted twice of First Degree Murder for hiring a hitman to kill his wife's lover in 2004. Twice he's had those convictions thrown out on appeal while maintaining his innocence. On Thursday he finally admitted his guilt and then walked out of court a free man.

Lance Morningstar was shot and killed in 2004. Louis Woolheater was convicted for First Degree Murder for the shooting. However the investigation revealed that Woolheater had been contacted by Vernon Huser, whose ex-wife had a romantic relationship with Morningstar, before the shooting.

Huser was also convicted of First Degree Murder for Morningstar's death, but had that conviction overturned in 2010. He was then convicted again by a jury of First Degree Murder but in 2015 he had that conviction overturned as well. He has been free on bond awaiting a new trial since then.

On Thursday, Huseradmitted his guilt in court rather than standing trial again. He pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Conspiracy to commit murder. The convictions carried a maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison. However a judge took into account Huser's age, his health and the five years he already served in prison and sentenced him to time serve, releasing him from custody.