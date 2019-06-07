× 23 More Cats Rescued from Madrid Animal Hoarder’s Property

MADRID, Iowa — Nearly two dozen more living cats have been rescued from a Madrid property where a man lived with hundreds of living and dead cats in horrendous conditions.

The Animal Rescue League is now caring for 142 cats rescued from in and around the home of 65-year-old Dennis Carlson. 194 dead cats have also been found on Carlson’s property, including some being stored in refrigerators. Carlson is facing multiple charges of Animal Neglect and Failure to Properly Dispose of a Dead Animal.

The ARL has been working at Carlson’s home since Tuesday to find living cats and take them in for veterinary care. On Thursday two kittens were reportedly found trapped in a box in Carlson’s home. Every surface of Carlson’s home is reportedly covered in at least six inches of cat feces.

The ARL is asking the public for immediate assistance in caring for the dozens of cats they’ve rescued. Financial donations or donations of kitten formula are top priorities. The ARL is also holding a special “name your price” adoption program this weekend.

The ARL has set up a special webpage just to offer updates on helping the “Madrid Cats.“