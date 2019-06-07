× Lincoln’s Roderick Orellana Named Gatorade Iowa Boys Soccer Player of the Year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Lincoln soccer star Roderick Orellana is the 2018-19 Gatorade Iowa Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The award recognizes Orellana for his athletic talent, academic achievements and character both on and off the field.

Playing mainly defender, Orellana scored six goals this year and helped lead Lincoln (13-4) to the substate final. He tallied 31 goals and 14 assists in his high school career.

Orellana is a three-time First Team All-Conference selection and was named Second-Team All-State in 2018. He also sports a 3.96 GPA.

Orellana, whose parents are originally from Guatemala, will become the first person in his family to attend college next year. He will play division-1 soccer on scholarship at University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“Extraordinary kid, best player I’ve coached, and best kid. Just love him,” said Lincoln head coach Jack Simons.

Three weeks ago, Channel 13 introduced you to Orellana and Lincoln’s quest to make the state tournament.