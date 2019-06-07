× Newborn Boy and Girl Declared Iowa’s 36th and 37th Safe Haven Babies

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newborn boy and girl have been declared the 36th and 37th safe haven babies in Iowa, according to the Department of Human Services.

DHS said a girl born May 24 and a boy born May 27 were both released to the custody of DHS.

A court hearing to terminate the parental rights will be held within a month.

Through Iowa’s Safe Haven Act, parents have the option to safely hand over custody of babies up to 30 days after birth, without fear of prosecution for abandonment. They can leave the newborn at a hospital or health care facility and remain anonymous.

DHS is withholding specific details to protect the identities of the parents and infants.

Safe haven babies are placed with foster or adoptive families. If you are interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent, you can visit https://iowafosterandadoption.org/.