Police Arrest Second Suspect in Burglary, Sexual Assault of 82-Year-Old Kelley Woman

Posted 3:20 pm, June 7, 2019, by

Manuel Balderas, Luis Cruz, Jacob Jimenez (WHO-HD)

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A second person is in custody for his alleged role in a home invasion in Kelley.

Three men broke into an 82-year-old woman’s home last year and stole more than $1,000 worth of items. Police say they also physically and sexually assaulted her.

Twenty-year-old Manuel Balderas was arrested Thursday in Des Moines and was brought back to the Story County Jail. Seventeen-year-old Luis Cruz was arrested in May.

Police are still searching for 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez. If you see him, do not approach him because he may be dangerous. Call authorities right away.

All will be charged with first-degree sexual abuse, robbery, burglary, willful injury, and theft.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.