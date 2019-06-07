× Police Arrest Second Suspect in Burglary, Sexual Assault of 82-Year-Old Kelley Woman

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A second person is in custody for his alleged role in a home invasion in Kelley.

Three men broke into an 82-year-old woman’s home last year and stole more than $1,000 worth of items. Police say they also physically and sexually assaulted her.

Twenty-year-old Manuel Balderas was arrested Thursday in Des Moines and was brought back to the Story County Jail. Seventeen-year-old Luis Cruz was arrested in May.

Police are still searching for 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez. If you see him, do not approach him because he may be dangerous. Call authorities right away.

All will be charged with first-degree sexual abuse, robbery, burglary, willful injury, and theft.