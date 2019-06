× Thieves Use Truck in Attempt to Steal Drive-Up ATM

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating after someone tried to steal a drive-up ATM at a metro bank – using a truck.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says it happened at the Iowa State Bank at 3818 Hubbell Avenue Friday morning.

Police have not released any information on suspects in the case or whether they were able to get away with any cash.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.