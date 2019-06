× Man Flown to Hospital Following Serious Accident Near Altoona

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man had to be flown to the hospital after he crashed his car.

The crash happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. at the 81 mile marker on Highway 65 near Altoona. Police said the driver went off the road and rolled his car into a ravine.

Police have only identified him as a 30-year-old man.

There is no word on his condition.