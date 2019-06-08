Water Main Break on Fleur Drive Spills Into Roadway Saturday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A water main break on the city's Southside is spilling into a construction site.

Around 9:20 pm Saturday night, Des Moines Water Works was called to the construction area on Fleur Drive near Bell Avenue for reports of a water main break.

Water flooded the entire North-bound lanes, almost to Gray's Lake. Those lanes were already closed for construction, but the water started to spill into the South-bound lanes as well. As of 10:15 pm those lanes were still open to both sides of traffic.

A crew is out on location working to fix the problem. This is the second water main break Des Moines has seen, Saturday. Early in the morning, the Des Moines Police posted to their Facebook page for a traffic alert due to a water main break.

That water main break was near the intersection of Dixon St. and Guthrie Ave. Guthrie had to be closed for several hours as crews worked to repair the break.