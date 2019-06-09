× 2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are dead after a head-on collision on an eastern Iowa highway.

The Iowa State Patrol says 63-year-old Mark Faulkner and 39-year-old Michael Faulkner, both of Farmington, were killed when their pick-up truck crossed the center lane on Highway 2 during a curve near 140th Avenue and slammed head-on with an SUV. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Robert Leroy, was hurt in the crash. He was transported to an Iowa City hospital.

The state patrol is still investigating the crash. They say no one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.