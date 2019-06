× At Least 2 Seriously Injured in Crash on Des Moines’ North Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A two-car crash on Des Moines’ north side sent at least two people to the hospital.

Des Moines police and fire departments responded to a crash involving a truck and an SUV at 2nd Avenue and East Ovid Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said those transported to the hospital sustained serious injuries.