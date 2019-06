× Bloomfield Woman Killed in Rollover Crash in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Bloomfield woman is dead after a single-car crash in Van Buren County.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Police say 56-year-old Brenda Houf was traveling westbound on Highway 2 near Keosauqua when she lost control an veered into a ditch.

The crash caused her car to roll several times.