Des Moines Fire Department Saves Woman From Apartment Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Fire Department says a smoke detector may have helped save a woman from a fire in her apartment.

Fire crews received an alarm at the Oakview Terrace Apartments just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of one unit and a woman waving for help on the balcony. Crews were able to get her out of building and put the fire out. She suffered minor smoke inhalation but refused treatment.

No one else was hurt and crews believe the fire was contained to just one unit.

There is no word on what started the blaze.