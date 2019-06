× Early Morning Fire Causes Severe Damage to Building in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An early morning fire in Ottumwa severely damaged an office building and some apartments.

The blaze happened at Iowa Avenue and East Main Street. Crews say the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at an office building that had apartments above it.

The building was occupied at the time. Everyone got out and no one was hurt.

The Ottumwa Fire Department is still determining what started the fire.