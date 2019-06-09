× Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Slamming into SUV in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a collision with another vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 7:45 p.m. in downtown Des Moines.

Witnesses told Channel 13 a motorcyclist traveling northbound on 6th Avenue ran the light at Park Street and slammed into an SUV traveling eastbound. Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling fast enough to spin the SUV around to face the westbound lanes of Park.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as an adult male. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.