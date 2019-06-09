‘When I Decide is When I Decide,’ Iowa Man Says When 19 Presidential Candidates Show Up in Cedar Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Josh Murphy just doesn't want to rush. Why should he? He still has eight more months before Iowans will gather for the caucuses as the first state to pick a Democratic presidential nominee. So he is taking his time.

"When I decide is when I decide," Murphy, of Cedar Rapids, said Sunday as 1,500 activists gathered for the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration at the Cedar Rapids convention center.

The event was like nothing Democrats have seen before in Iowa. There are 23 candidates running for president and 19 of them showed up for this event.

They each received five minutes to make their case on why they should eventually become the party's choice to take on President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2020.

Susan Moore, of Cedar Rapids, carried three signs for candidates that attracted her interest: Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. "I’m just trying to fit in as much as I can today see what I like the best," she said.

Sunday capped an unusually busy weekend for activists in the state. On Saturday, nine candidates mingled with the crowd for Capital City Pride Fest in Des Moines.