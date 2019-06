× 2 Rescued from Raccoon River Near Walnut Woods State Park

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people on tubes were rescued from the Raccoon River after their tubes popped.

The two were on the river near Walnut Woods State Park in West Des Moines when the tubes popped.

Neither of the two were wearing a life jacket. They both made it to shore, but a rescue boat had to come get them out.

They are expected to be OK.