GLIDDEN, Iowa -- A 6-year-old boy from Carroll drowned in the public pool in the nearby town of Glidden over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening at the Glidden Aquatic Center. Pool employees, paramedics and police officers performed CPR on the boy, who has been identified as Kadyn Sporrer.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities haven't released any more information about how it happened.