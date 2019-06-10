77-Year-Old Iowa Woman Battling Brain Tumor and Breast Cancer Gets ‘Bucket List’ Tattoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Her husband says she always gets what she wants, so there was no stopping Carmela Casber when she told her family she wanted to get a tattoo at the age of 77.

Carmela is battling a brain tumor and breast cancer. When her care team at Avalon Hospice in West Des Moines learned that getting a tattoo was on her “bucket list,” they decided to make it happen.

Carmela settled on a calla lily, her favorite flower, as a design. Last week she was the guest of honor at Warrior Tattoo Studio in Waukee.

Channel 13 photojournalists Mike Borland and Eric Gooden bring us the story.