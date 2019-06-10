× Dem Presidential Hopefuls Continue Campaign Sweep of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Democratic presidential candidates are continuing their weekend visits to Iowa this Monday.

Montana governor Steve Bullock started his day with a meet and greet in Jefferson. Supporters introduced him saying Montana is 18 hours away but has similarities to Iowa including its rural landscape.

Bullock talked about the economy, environmental regulations, and the political divide.

“So that’s why we got to beat Donald Trump, but we also have to make sure we figure out a way to get our economy and democracy working for all of us, and I think that’s why in part why there is such great enthusiasm…not just here, but all across the state and all across the country,” Bullock said.

Beto O’Rourke also remained in Iowa Monday. During a town hall in Clinton, people crowded into a classroom to hear the former congressman from Texas speak.

O’Rourke brought his wife Amy along to speak, she said Iowa looked nothing like she imagined but called it beautiful.

O’Rourke talked about the concerns he’s hearing at Iowa events including mental health, the environment, education, and the future generation.

“Looking into Amy’s eyes and thinking about our three kids, I don’t want to face their judgment, instead I want them to be proud of the people of 2019 and 2020. At this moment that our democracy was so badly damaged, this country so highly polarized and divided, we decided we’re going to bring every person into the solution,” said O’Rourke.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was also on the eastern side of the state Monday morning. She toured an ethanol facility in Dyersville.