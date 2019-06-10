Enter to win 2 tickets to see Shawn Mendes!

Posted 12:03 am, June 10, 2019, by

How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive two tickets to see Shawn Mendes at the Iowa Events Center on June 22, 2019. Plus a dinner for 2 at Big Al’s BBQ!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Where can I learn more about Shawn Mendes coming to the Iowa Events Center?
Click here to learn more about Shawn Mendes or to purchase tickets.

Where can I learn more about Big Al’s BBQ?
Click here to learn more about Big Al’s BBQ.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.