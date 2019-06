Channel 13’s Jodi Long shared some exciting news on Today in Iowa Monday morning!

Jodi and her husband, Ra Shaan, are expecting their first child in December. The couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the end of May.

Jodi spilled the beans during a special segment of Monday Munchies, where she shared all of her strange pregnancy-related food cravings. Check out the video to see what type of influence Baby Long is having on Jodi’s appetite!