Knoxville Creates Inspection Program to Clean up City’s Appearance

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- For the first time, the City of Knoxville is getting the police department involved in an effort to spruce up the town. Some people aren't too keen on this, but some are.

Starting this week in Knoxville, community service officers will go door to door to every single residence to make sure every property gets in tip-top shape.

Overgrown weeds, junk in the yard and even cars parked in the grass are just a few of the over ten codes and ordinances the city is looking to enforce this summer with a new inspection program.

“We want everybody just to take a look at their property through a visitor`s eyes and just to help the appearance of property and just to generate property pride and pride in Knoxville,” said Arlene Worall, community service officer for the City of Knoxville.

Worall is spearheading the operation.

“This is something I read about and has never been done in Knoxville and I wanted to take on the challenge,” said Worall.

Residents will either be told to keep up the good work or be given a list of items they need to take care of within a few weeks.

“I think it`s great. There`s a lot of people that come in here for races and stuff, so if they`re seeing yards that are overgrown, it kind of reflects on how everybody keeps up around here. I like that idea,” said Knoxville resident Amanda Sage.

Others have hesitation about it.

“The problem is what if they can`t afford to fix the houses?” said Knoxville resident Danny Cunningham.

That's why the city is preparing a list of resources for residents who may need assistance.

“We don`t want to only tell people what might need to be done in their house but also give them the resources to give them help if they need it,” said Worall.

The Knoxville Police Department says it may take them up to a month to get to every single property in the city limits.

That month-long process is just the first step. Worall says it could take all summer to complete follow up visits and get properties up to city code.