Nick Nurse, The Pride of Carroll and Kuemper Catholic

As the Raptors and Warriors played game 5 of the NBA Finals, Kerps Bar & Grill in Carroll had a Raptors watch party. As long as Nick Nurse remains head coach of the Raptors, the Toronto team will have a town full of fans in Iowa.

Many fans at the party wore Raptors gear, but other were decked out in Kuemper Catholic colors. Nurse led Kuemper to a state basketball championship in the 1980s. He would later play basketball at UNI and coach both Grand View University and the Iowa Energy in Des Moines.

Nurse's parents Maury (who died in 2015) and Marcella (who died in December) called Carroll home. Nick was the youngest of nine kids, and this past week, his mom would have turned 95. In the last of the three videos, Nick talks about his mom and dad and what they meant to him.