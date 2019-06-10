× Police: Motorcyclist Dies After Going Through Red Light, Hitting SUV

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines motorcyclist is dead following a crash in downtown Des Moines Sunday night.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Park Street around 7:41 p.m. Police say a motorcycle traveling north on 6th Ave. collided with an SUV traveling east on Park St.

The investigation has determined the motorcycle was going very fast when it went through a red light.

The 50-year-old man operating the motorcycle was taken to a Des Moines hospital and has since died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police expect to release the motorcyclist’s name later Monday.