Trump, Biden Return to Iowa Tuesday

IOWA — There were only four of the 23 presidential candidates missing from the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Dinner Sunday. One of those four will have the stage to himself in Iowa Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a rally Tuesday over the lunch hour at the Bridgeview Center in Ottumwa. It is just Biden’s second visit to Iowa since announcing his campaign. Biden is still the clear frontrunner, according to a Des Moines Register poll released on Saturday.

While Biden is on one side of the state, President Donald Trump will be on the other. The president will make two stops in Iowa on Tuesday.

He will begin his day in Council Bluffs, where he will tour an ethanol plant. He will then head to West Des Moines, where he will take part in a Republican Party fundraiser in the evening.

