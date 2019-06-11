× Benefit Scheduled for Family of Man Who Died in Downtown Motorcycle Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fundraiser is being planned for a man who died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

Highland Park Country Club Bar and Grill on Euclid posted on Facebook, saying that 50-year-old Michael Rushing, also known as Tony, was a dear friend.

They are holding a silent auction and benefit to raise money for Rushing’s family on Saturday, June 22nd.

Police say Rushing was driving his motorcycle too fast and ran a red light at 6th Avenue and Park Street Sunday night. His motorcycle hit an SUV.

Rushing was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.