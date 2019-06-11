East Side Convenience Store Robbed Early Tuesday

Police investigate robbery at Casey's on E. Euclid on June 11, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store on Des Moines’ east side.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the robbery happened at the Casey’s located at 2849 E. Euclid Ave. Around 5:30 a.m. a suspect demanded cash from an employee. Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No weapons were shown during the robbery and no injuries were reported. Police have not said whether the suspect got away with any money.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

