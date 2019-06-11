× Indianola Man Arrested After Confronting Police Officers With Guns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Indianola man is behind bars after a scary incident with officers.

Police were called to a report of an erratic person on the city’s west side Tuesday around 9:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, the man went into his home and came back out with a rifle. He eventually put the gun down, but as police approached, he retreated back into the home and came back with two handguns. Officers were finally able to take him into custody.

Richard Biesemeyer, 29, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts.

Biesemeyer also faces several charges from an April incident where he’s accused of drunkenly starting fights at a bar, shouting racial slurs at law enforcement and spitting blood at deputies.

He is being held in the Jasper County Jail.