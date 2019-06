× Iowa DOT Closing Portions of West Mixmaster, Highway 5 Near Des Moines During Rush Hour

IOWA — It could be a slow evening commute for some central Iowa drivers Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is temporarily closing portions of the west mixmaster and parts of Highway 5 from Interstate 35 south to Army Post Road.

These rolling closures will occur through rush hour.

The DOT says to expect delays in this area, so consider taking an alternate route.