Pools on High Alert After 6-Year-Old Boy’s Drowning in Glidden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLIDDEN, Iowa -- Six-year-old Kadyn Sporrer of Carroll died over the weekend after drowning at the Glidden Aquatic Center.

The death has rattled the local community and nearby pools. Simeon Lang, the Wellness and Aquatics director for the pool in Jefferson, says he made sure his staff understood what happened.

"I made them aware of the situation very quickly and just the gravity of the work that we do. You know, day in and day out it might get monotonous, but what we do really matters. We always have to be alert because no matter how good of a swimmer someone may appear to be, tragedies do happen, but hopefully not on our watch," said Lang.

Lang says the death impacted him personally. His child plays basketball in the same league that Kadyn did.

"It's tough because it hits home just a little bit more. Tremendous family, tremendous people, and you know nobody deserves that. So, you know, thoughts and prayers, literally, to that family for that peace and strength to get through such a tragic time," said Lang.

The Glidden Aquatic Center was open Tuesday, and it appeared that lifeguards were undergoing training beforehand. It's unclear if the training had already been scheduled or was in response to the drowning. The Aquatic Center did not comment when Channel 13 called to ask about weekend staffing and training procedures, referring the matter to the Carroll County Sheriff's Department.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department has not released details on what led to the drowning. Channel 13 reached out to the department. They could not give a definitive time when the report would become available.